Kernan William Davis passed away on November 29, 2020 at home in the loving presence of his family and friends. He was born in Buffalo, NY on October 5, 1932 to the late Louis P. Davis and Margaret Demming. Graduating from Bennett High School in 1950, he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Geology & Geography from the University of Buffalo in 1955. Kernan proudly served in the US Army Map Services in Washington D.C. and the USARMY HQ in Alaska from 1956-1957, followed by 8 years of service in the Army Reserves Military Government unit. Kernan worked as a staff Geologist for the Niagara Power Project from 1958-1961 and continued his career as Geologist for various Federal agencies, including work within the wild and final frontier of Alaska. He established his tenure with the New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation, spanning from 1965 until 2002. His distinguished career at the DEC included serving on the planning group for the formation of the agency in 1970, water resources planning, solid & hazardous waste management and providing expert testimony for adjudicatory hearings. He formed lifelong friendships during this time. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Dobson-Davis, children David, Justin, Phoebe, and William Davis. Grandson Dustin Davis, great-Grandchildren Owen & Nora Davis, Mother in-law Gloria Dobson, Brother & Sister in-laws Chris & Cindy Dobson and Matt & Tonya Dobson, Nieces & Nephews Myla, Luke, Jackson, Max Dobson, as well as cousins and many friends. Kernan was a lifelong learner and teacher who could easily strike up a conversation with strangers as if they were a dear friend. He was proud of his Native American heritage and enjoyed discussing world religions & geopolitics, practicing Tai Chi & cooking, writing memoirs/poetry with his writing friends and caring for Mother Earth. A natural ham, he was involved with the Burnt Hills Theatre for Children, as well as a member of the Town of Glenville Efficiency in Government group, and a Friend of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Amongst those who knew him, most "Kernan Stories" inevitably end with laughter and a lesson. A celebration of Kernan's Life will be held in the summer of 2021. A private graveside ceremony will be held for family and friends. He will live on in our memories, actions, and stories. As he told us before he passed " It's not how much you are loved, but how enduring that love is". We are grateful for friends Rina Bell, Dawne Olbrych and Karen Smith who helped with caring for Kernan and the family during his end of life journey. Donations in Kernan's memory can be made to Friends of Five Rivers at www.http://www.friendsoffiverivers.org/ or Trinity Presbyterian Church, 185 Swaggertown Rd., Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
.