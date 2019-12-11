Home

Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Schenectady, NY
Kettrick J. "Ket" O'Rourke

Kettrick J. "Ket" O'Rourke, 72, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kettrick was born in Schenectady to the late Walter and Veronica McGeough O'Rourke. A graduate of Bishop Gibbons High School, Ket was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Army National Guard. He and his brother Dan owned O'Rourke & Sons Aluminum in Schenectady, NY. The business was started in 1949 by their father, Walter. Ket took great pride in learning the ropes of the business from his dad. Ket was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Schenectady, the American Legion Post 1450 in Clifton Park, the OC Ski Club, a former member of the Schenectady Yacht Club in Rexford, and a former member of the Renegade Golf League. Ket cherished spending quality time with his friends golfing on Sunday afternoons, taking motor cycle rides through the Adirondacks, skiing out west, attending car shows featuring classic British automobiles, and most of all sharing a meal with family and friends. He was loved by everyone who met him, respected and admired by all, and he will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his dear Aunt Agnes who was like a second mother to him, his brother, Brian O'Rourke and sister-in-law, Jacqueline O'Rourke. He is survived by his beloved wife, Laurie Pearl O'Rourke; children, Anthony (Tammy) O'Rourke of Williston, VT and Kelleen O'Rourke of Ballston Spa; his brother, Daniel O'Rourke of Colonie; his grandchildren, Austin O'Rourke, Michael Littlehale, Alyssa O'Rourke, Ryan Littlehale and Olivia O'Rourke; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Friday, December 13th at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady. Calling hours will be Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
