Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Memory Gardens

Kevin B. VanDunk


1955 - 2020
Kevin B. VanDunk Obituary
Kevin B. VanDunk, 65, of Schenectady, passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Tuxedo, NY and was the son of the late Theron VanDunk Sr. and Mildred Peek VanDunk. Kevin was driver for a local currier company and more recently with Seagroatt Riccardi Floral Distribution in Latham for several years. Kevin is the brother of Norman Randolph and the late Terry VanDunk. He is the uncle of Megan VanDunk. Graveside services will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
