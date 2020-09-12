Our family lost our beloved Dad, son, brother and uncle, Kevin Charles Hogan on September 10th. He passed away peacefully 8 days after his 59th birthday in Jacksonville, FL where he resided with his son Ryan. Kevin was born on September 2nd, 1961 to Charles E. Hogan and Margaret Hogan O'Rourke in Schenectady, NY. He graduated from Niskayuna High School, Schenectady, NY in 1979 and from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA in 1983 where he played rugby. Kevin began working in the flooring industry in southern California in 1992 where he resided in Newport Beach. He grew to love the west coast, but came back east to Florida in 2003 to be closer to family. In the Jacksonville area he worked at Acoutsti Engineering Company, and most recently Spectra Contract Flooring. Kevin was a kind, gentle spirit and was beloved by those who knew him. He had a love of sports, especially baseball, football and golf – always loyal to the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Reds. Through the years he kept in touch with his high school and college friends to discuss all the old games as well as what was going on each season. Kevin was predeceased by his father, Charles E. Hogan. He is survived by son, Ryan, Jacksonville, FL, and his mother, Margaret Hogan O'Rourke (Richard) of St. Augustine, FL, his sisters and brothers Kathleen E. Tagliaferri (Michael) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Charles C. Hogan (Stacey) of Ponte Veda Beach, FL, Michael M. Hogan (Heather Grant) of Manassas, VA, and Maureen Rogers (Patrick) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Kevin is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Kevin will be missed by all, but our family is comforted by the fact that he will be united again with his Dad and so many family members who have gone to their heavenly home. They are all gathered around waiting for the delicious meal Kevin "Grillmaster" Hogan will be pulling off of the Weber or possibly a giant dagwood sandwich. The family will have a private memorial service due to Covid-19. Memorial gifts honoring Kevin may be made to: Funds for Ryan through this Go Fund Me site: gf.me/u/yxfqi4 or The Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement at Graymoor, 41 Old Highland Turnpike, Garrison, NY 10524.



