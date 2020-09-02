1/1
Kevin Iacovitti
Kevin J. Iacovitti, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 29th, 2020. Kevin was born in Schenectady to his parents, Sandra (Pasquariello) McNulty and Michael Iacovitti. Kevin was a graduate of Schenectady High School and while there, served as captain of his football and wrestling teams. He received a wrestling scholarship from SUNY Oneonta, where he pursued a degree in early childhood education. Kevin currently worked, alongside his brother Michael, as a terrazzo worker for the Bricklayers Allied Craftworkers Local 1 in Maryland. Kevin was the life of the party and the ultimate prankster. A kid at heart, childrenKevin currently worked, alongside his brother Michael, as a terrazzo worker for the Bricklayers Allied Craftworkers Local 1 in Maryland. flocked to Kevin and lovingly referred to him at "Uncle Kevin." The center of Kevin's world was his wife, Denisia and daughter, Isabella. He was the ultimate 'girl dad' and provider for his family. No matter what, he worked hard to support and protect his girls. Kevin was also a faithful mama's boy, calling his mom Sandy everyday to tell her he loved her. Kevin leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 10 years, Denisia (Lamb) Iacovitti and his beloved daughter, Isabella Iacovitti, his mother, Sandra McNulty (late William "Bonsey" McNulty), father, Michael Iacovitti, brother and best friend, Michael Iacovitti and brother, David Iacovitti, as well as his mother-in-law, Regina Reedy (John), father-in-law, Robert Knedler (Tabitha) and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing are required. A time of remembrance will begin at 12 p.m. and will be followed by burial at St. Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. To share a special message with Kevin's family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. [Message clipped] View entire message Attachments area


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 2, 2020.
