It is with profound sadness that we make known the peaceful passing of Kiersten Trela Spain, beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister on October 29, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn after a courageous battle with cancer. The daughter of Margaret Sullivan Parisi and John T. Trela, she was born on August 27, 1971. Kiersten grew up in Troy and was educated at Our Lady of Victory School and Catholic Central High School where she first met her husband Josh. She went on to graduate as a Kellas Scholar from Russell Sage College with a BS in Elementary Education and earned her Master's degree from SUNY Albany. She taught at Albany Academy for Boys and Westmere Elementary in Guilderland, where she was granted tenure. She was the cherished wife and soulmate of E. Joshua Spain and the proud and devoted supermom to her "beautiful boys," Evan, Ben and Ryan. On October 25th, she and Josh noted their 23rd wedding anniversary. Known for her generous and genuine hospitality, Kiersten hosted countless celebrations for family and friends. Her culinary skills were exceptional. Her warmth, kindness, sense of fun and humor, and her gentle spirit brought her a wide and amazing circle of friends. Her love, loyalty and selflessness were a model of living for her husband and sons, and all who knew her. The blessing of her presence in our lives will be missed. Kiersten studied and became certified as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and helped many through illness and other challenges to their well-being. She was a fervent advocate for all things healthy and nutritious – school lunches, concession stands and group gatherings - and she educated all of us. She never met a vegetable she didn't like and could find a way to make any veggie palatable to even the greatest skeptic. She was proudly and passionately involved in the lives and activities of her boys. As their biggest fan, she enthusiastically encouraged and supported them in their educational and other interests. She was an avid fan of their athletic pursuits and was always there on the sidelines cheering them on. She proudly "always had their backs". She was predeceased by her grandparents Paul and Rita Sullivan and John Sr. and Adeline Trela, and her step-grandmother Josephine "Jodi" Parisi. In addition to her husband and sons, Kiersten is survived by her parents Margaret (Joe) Parisi and John (Reneé) Trela, her sister Michelle Parisi, her step-grandfather Nicholas Parisi, her in-laws Edward and Kathleen Spain, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union St., Schenectady, with Rev. Edward Kacerguis officiating. Because of COVID restrictions seating at the funeral will be limited and reserved for immediate family only. However, the Mass can be observed live online at the following Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82407835205?pwd=UjFPNk84MWhKLzBQbkRPQkxoaDdMUT09
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kiersten's memory may be made to Nisky NOW (Nutrition On Weekends – which you can find on Facebook), which provides food and assistance for students in need in our community at PO Box 132, 1737 Union St., Niskayuna, NY 12309.