Josh, I’m praying for you, the boys, and kiersten’s mom. Your gal made me laugh til I wet my pants more time than I care to remember. We would dance to “crocodile rock” like it was our job in our dorm room at Sage . I will never forget our trip to Paris and the cruise we took together when we graduated. From the moment I met her at OLV, I knew she was my person. I’m so sad life got in the way as adults... she will forever be my truest, dearest friend.

Aimee

Friend