Kim Turner, 63, of Edinburg, NY, went home to be with the Lord September 3, 2019. He lived a full life despite living with Huntington's Disease and he inspired all those around him with how he persevered. Kim never lost his sense of humor or his love for life with his family & friends. He was passionate about riding & racing motorcycles, cruising in his corvette, living on the Great Sacandaga Lake and being a NY Mets fan. Kim's faith & hope was in his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ who blessed him with God's grace, mercy & love all his life. Kim is the son of James & Beverly Turner & he graduated from Saratoga Springs High School. He worked for years with his mom & dad in their family owned business, Ballou TV in Saratoga. He is survived by his father, James Turner, his wife, Ginny Turner, his daughter, Toni (Turner) Intelisano, his brother, Chris & sister, Sharon. Family & friends are invited to a remembrance hour 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019. Both will be held at the Baptist Church of Northville, 111 North First St, Northville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at www.hdsa.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019