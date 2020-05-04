Kimberley A. LaBadia 58, of North Main Street, Central Bridge, passed away Wednesday, April 29th at her home under the loving care of her family, friends, and hospice. Kim was born November 10, 1961 in Albany, NY a daughter of Edward and Jean (Argus) Hopkins. She was a 1979 graduate of Voorheesville High School and later attended College of St. Rose. She was a Casualty Adjuster for NY Central Mutual Insurance based in Edmeston, NY since1994. Kim enjoyed travel, swimming, knitting, sewing, crocheting, beaching, and time spent with friends and family. She married Stephen E. LaBadia on September 4, 1993. He predeceased her on April 13, 2014. Survivors include her daughter Heidi A. (Jason) Miner of Howes Cave, her two granddaughters; Juliet and Lily Miner, her father; Edward (Rose) Hopkins of Hot Springs, Arkansas and her sister; Tracy Taylor of Stanley, NC. A Celebration of Kim's life will be held at a later date at her home in Central Bridge. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kim to the Central Bridge Fire Department and Rescue Squad, PO Box 294, Central Bridge, NY 12035 OR to Helios (formerly Catskill Area Hospice), 297 River St. Service Rd., Oneonta, NY 13820. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and Central Bridge and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the LaBadia family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Kim's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 4, 2020.