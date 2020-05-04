Kimberley A. LaBadia
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimberley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberley A. LaBadia 58, of North Main Street, Central Bridge, passed away Wednesday, April 29th at her home under the loving care of her family, friends, and hospice. Kim was born November 10, 1961 in Albany, NY a daughter of Edward and Jean (Argus) Hopkins. She was a 1979 graduate of Voorheesville High School and later attended College of St. Rose. She was a Casualty Adjuster for NY Central Mutual Insurance based in Edmeston, NY since1994. Kim enjoyed travel, swimming, knitting, sewing, crocheting, beaching, and time spent with friends and family. She married Stephen E. LaBadia on September 4, 1993. He predeceased her on April 13, 2014. Survivors include her daughter Heidi A. (Jason) Miner of Howes Cave, her two granddaughters; Juliet and Lily Miner, her father; Edward (Rose) Hopkins of Hot Springs, Arkansas and her sister; Tracy Taylor of Stanley, NC. A Celebration of Kim's life will be held at a later date at her home in Central Bridge. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kim to the Central Bridge Fire Department and Rescue Squad, PO Box 294, Central Bridge, NY 12035 OR to Helios (formerly Catskill Area Hospice), 297 River St. Service Rd., Oneonta, NY 13820. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and Central Bridge and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the LaBadia family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Kim's family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home
108 Chapel Street
Cobleskill, NY 12043
(518) 234-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved