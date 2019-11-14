Home

Kimberly A. Laycock


1966 - 2019
Kimberly A. Laycock Obituary
Kimberly A. Laycock, 53, of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2019. Born in Schenectady on April 11, 1966, she was the daughter of Frank and Pamela DePasquale. She was a lifelong area resident and graduate of Mohonasen High School and Maria College. Kim was proudly involved as a Girl Scout leader for many years. She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Griffith Laycock; her daughter, Abigail R. Laycock; her parents, Frank and Pamela DePasquale; and her siblings, David DePasquale and Tracy (David) Van Blarcom and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. A funeral service will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Schenectady Memorial Park, Rotterdam. Memorial contributions may be made in Kim's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12210. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
