Kimberly J. Corcoran
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly J. Corcoran (Cutner), beloved daughter, sister, Mother and Grandmother age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home in Schenectady, NY. She was born June 23, 1958, in Fort Benning, Georgia,(Mommy's Georgia Peach) to Kieran "Jack"Corcoran and Patricia (Gross) DeGuerre. She was a 1976 graduate of Guilderland High School. Kimberly truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, and spending time with her Mother, grandchildren, nephews and nieces and crocheting. Kimberly had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She is survived by her sons Jonathan & Nicholas, her beloved grandchildren, her mother Patricia, sisters Cheryl (Chris) Trombley, Deborah and Kelly Corcoran, Craig and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her father Kieran "Jack" and brother Kieran "Michael". Family, friends, and others whose lives Kimberly touched are invited to share a celebration of her life to be scheduled in near future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved