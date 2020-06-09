Kimberly J. Corcoran (Cutner), beloved daughter, sister, Mother and Grandmother age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home in Schenectady, NY. She was born June 23, 1958, in Fort Benning, Georgia,(Mommy's Georgia Peach) to Kieran "Jack"Corcoran and Patricia (Gross) DeGuerre. She was a 1976 graduate of Guilderland High School. Kimberly truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, and spending time with her Mother, grandchildren, nephews and nieces and crocheting. Kimberly had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She is survived by her sons Jonathan & Nicholas, her beloved grandchildren, her mother Patricia, sisters Cheryl (Chris) Trombley, Deborah and Kelly Corcoran, Craig and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her father Kieran "Jack" and brother Kieran "Michael". Family, friends, and others whose lives Kimberly touched are invited to share a celebration of her life to be scheduled in near future.



