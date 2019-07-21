The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Kirk A. Hoffman


1963 - 2019
Kirk A. Hoffman Obituary
Kirk A. Hoffman, 56 of Schenectady passed on July 19, 2019. A lifelong resident to the Schenectady area, he was born to Jack William and Ruth (Adams) Hoffman on March 10, 1963. He graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School. He worked for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for many years in Office Administration. He enjoyed military history, watching football, fishing, and spending time outdoors in general. Predeceased by his brother Kent Hoffman. Survivors include his loving children, William "Will" Hoffman, twin sons Anthony and Thomas Hoffman, and wife, Natalya Hoffman. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 21, 2019
