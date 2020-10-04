Kirsten M. Bisgrove (Kris), age 77, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1st 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Niskayuna August 9, 1943 to Robert F. Male and Barbara S. Male. Kris was a loving wife of 56 years to Donald Bisgrove. Kris was a 1961 graduate of Linton High School. She held various secretarial and computer consulting positions. Most recently the Niskayuna Journal and Niskayuna Co-op Market. Kris loved her vacations to York beach, Maine with extend family. She also enjoyed many trips to Cape Cod, Myrtle Beach, Disney and the sixteen cruises with Don. Kris was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and great granddaughter. She was their biggest cheerleader, Kris could be found at any of their sporting events and school activities. Kris was always a strong women of faith and a member of Christ Community Church of Schenectady. Kris is survived by her husband Don and daughters Amy Rogers (Brian) and Julie Petersen. Her eight grandchildren Sarah, Alexandria, Isabelle, Daniel, and Charlie Rogers. Savannah, Madison, and Mitchell Petersen. Her Great granddaughter Josie Hill. She is also survived by her sisters Gretchen (Bob) Sharp and Jorinda (Robert) Gershon. As well as many nieces and nephews. The family especially would like to thank Susan and Melissa of Landmark Health for their personal dedication and care over the past four years. The family will receive family and friends at Jones Funeral Home 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12309 on Tuesday morning, October 6th from 10 to 12 followed by a service at noon. Burial will be at Memory Gardens following the service. Masks and social distancing required. The family requests that any donations be made to Christ Community Church of Schenectady, NY care of Sharon Knapp, 1169 Jerry Street, Schenectady, NY 12303 or Community Hospice. To leave condolence messages to Kirsten's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net
