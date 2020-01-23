|
Kourtney Anne Kuzma, 42, passed away suddenly on January 16, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Kourtney was born in Niskayuna, NY on September 24, 1977, the only child of John and Karen (Rockwell) Kuzma. She attended South Colonie High School, from which she graduated in 1996. After graduation, Kourtney took several courses at Schenectady County Community College, and worked as a cashier for Sears at Colonie Center. When Kourtney wasn't at work, she was active in the Niskayuna Reformed Church, serving as a Nursery Aide. Kourtney loved caring for others, and took pride in bringing joy to those around her, often expressing her care in the form of music. Kourtney enjoyed singing, recording a cd and participating in singing competitions. She also enjoyed tap dance and musicals. She loved her Grandma Rockwell immensely, and named her pet rabbit "Muci", the Hungarian word for rabbit, in honor of her grandma. Kourtney is survived by her parents, her aunts Jean (Frank) Fahey of Claremont, NH, Janice (William) Bartyzel of Venice, FL; an uncle, Peter Marx of Schenectady, NY; and several cousins and grand-cousins. She was predeceased by her aunt, Priscilla Marx. A visitation for Kourtney will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from Noon to 2 p.m. at Langan Funeral Home, Schoharie, NY 12157, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Kourtney's memory to the Schenectady Inner-City Ministry, 839 Albany St., Schenectady, NY 12307 OR to the South Colonie Friends of Music, 1 Raider Blvd., Albany, NY 12205. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and Central Bridge, along with the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting Kourtney's family during their time of need. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for the Kuzma family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020