Kristen A. Long, age 45, passed away unexpectedly following a cardiac event on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. She is with Angels now. Kristen was born on July 19, 1975 in Schenectady, NY to loving parents Timothy R. and Anne (Pack) Long. Kristen was a graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School, class of 1993. Following her graduation, she pursued her passion of music and attended the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam. She performed with the Empire State Youth Orchestra and mastered many instruments, including the flute, saxophone and piano. After college, Kristen applied her skills and talents in many fields including real estate, finance, and most recently Eldercare Services. She had a gift of caring for people and her clients adored her. With her unique style, their families became her family as she served her clients with love and dedication. Kristen had a larger than life personality and her laughter was contagious. Her smile, joy and the love she brought into the lives of all she knew will be greatly missed. Kristen is survived by her loving parents, Timothy and Anne (Pack) Long. Kristen was predeceased by her life partner, Stephen Stewart in October 2018. She is also survived by Stephen Stewart Jr, William Stewart,. and Christina Montgomery, all of whom loved her like a mother. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. From 4 to 5 p.m., Townley and Wheeler's Unity Station™ will be open for guests to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. From 5 to 7 p.m., in person calling hours will be offered at the funeral home. Please note that social distancing, masks, and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. A Funeral Service, led by Fr. Jerome Gingras, will conclude the evening at 7 p.m. Seating is limited. Please RSVP to 518-399-5022 in order to reserve a seat. The service will also be live streamed via Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Facebook page. Private interment will be held in Pinegrove Cemetery, Charlton, NY. In memory of Kristen, donations may be made to the Kristen Long Music Scholarship Fund which will be established in Kristen's name at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School. Please send the contributions to Kristen's parents or Townley and Wheeler Funeral Home. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake NY, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Kristen's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
