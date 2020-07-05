1/1
Kyle F. Kovacs
Kyle F. Kovacs, 17, of Rotterdam, passed away suddenly June 30, 2020. Kyle loved his family and friends, and especially spending time with his brothers, a bond that had become stronger over the last year. He liked to ride his bike, go on nature trails and swimming with them. He loved music, and had a collection of cassettes and vinyl's of 80's Rock & Roll. Kyle was an incredible artist; he enjoyed painting, drawing and pottery. He was also an avid reader of Stephen King novels and true crime. He loved his bulldog Mia. Kyle had a smile that could light up any room. He was predeceased by his paternal Grandfather Julius Kovacs. He is survived by his Mother Nicole Lansing (David), Father Frank Kovacs, Brothers Nicholas Ruotolo and Noah Wright, maternal Grandmother Mary Kelly, paternal Grandmother Ann Kovacs, several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and a host of friends. Kyle will forever be the hearts of his parents. A visitation will be held Monday July 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a service immediately following at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, NY 12205. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements.Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
JUL
6
Service
07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
