Lacey M. Williams passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He had been ill for several months with a rare blood disorder. Lacey was born in Pennsylvania to Lacey M. Sr. and Margaret Oberst Williams. He celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary to his soul mate and best friend Janet Schwennker on February 14th of this year. Along with his wife, he is survived by seven children, Mark William, Lisa Kipley (John), Bryan Williams (Cindy), Jennifer Lamon (Wayne), Frederic McDermott (Angela), Kevin McDermott (Michele) and Patricia Eshleman (Robert), also 11 granchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lacey graduated from Clifton High School in Clifton, NJ, and spent most of his active years in sales, first as a rep and regional manager for Kwik-Way Industries and then co-owner with his father of Lacey Williams Equipment Co. selling automotive engine rebuilding equipment throughout the US and Caribbean. He became sole owner upon his father's death and in 2000 sold the company and retired, moving from Hillsborough, NJ to Clifton Park, NY. A firm believer in safe boating practices he joined the United States Power Squadron in NJ in 1987 where he was squadron commander and continued his membership in NY with the Mohawk-Hudson Power and Sail Squadron where he was again commander until moving to District Commander. Lacey and Janet spent their summers on Willsboro Bay in Lake Champlain and were happiest when all the family was able to get together for family reunions. Lacey was an avid reader and visited the local libraries every week or 10 days to pick out his next selections. He was currently the President of the Summer Hill Home Owners Association in Clifton Park and had been a board member for a number of years. Funeral will be private at this time from the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. A Memorial service will be held at a future date. Those desiring may make donations to Paine Memorial Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro, NY 12996. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 20, 2020.