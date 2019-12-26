|
Lambert R. Roberts, 90, of Schenectady, NY, passed on 12/20/19. Son of the late Leland & Lela Roberts. He came to NY as a young man from the Bahamas. He met and married his beautiful wife, Mary R. (Calabro) Roberts, who passed on 09/05/19. They were married for 64 years and never apart. Lambert worked in construction for most of his life and he had a great sense of humor. He loved country music and had a real passion for the ocean, fishing, and crabbing in Cape Cod. He is survived by his loving sister, Shirley Heller, three children, Linda Marchitto, Wayne Roberts, and Gail Pennacchia. Also seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband and a wonderful father who taught us so much in life. We will miss him very much. We are truly grateful to our brother, Wayne, for taking care of both of our parents for the last 5 years in their home. Services are private.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019