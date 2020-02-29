The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Lance A. Merry

Lance A. Merry, 40, of Schenectady, NY, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born June 25, 1979, in Warwick, RI, Lance was the beloved son of Maureen Merry, cherished brother to Samantha Merry, Shawn Merry and Dustin (Stefanie) Merry, and a treasured uncle to Gregory Musk, Aidan Cleveland and Payson Merry. Lance is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins as well as by his father, Bob Merry. Lance was predeceased by his beloved nephew, Shane Musk. Lance was a graduate of Pilgrim High School, in Warwick, RI, and attended Mitchell College, in New London, CT and Trinity College, in Dublin, Ireland. Lance was the proud owner of Rhody All-Stars and worked in numerous positions in the health care field including his most recent position as a Practice Administrator for St. Peter's Health Partners. Lance was a remarkable man who adored his family and friends and will forever be remembered for the way he entered a room, his infectious and devious smile, competitive spirit, quick wit and sense of humor, as well as for his love of cooking, summer months, traveling, volleyball and the Saratoga Race Track. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 9 a.m. at Daly Funeral Home. Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 1st from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Interment, Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that contributions be made to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 and directed to St. Peter's Refugee Clinic.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
