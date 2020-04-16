|
|
Mr. Lance L. Kugler, 74, of the Town of Florida, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Clifton, New Jersey on May 18, 1945 he was the son of the late Lewis and Caroline Kolbek Kugler. He served proudly with the United States Army from 1966 until 1972. For 34 years, Lance worked for General Electric in Schenectady, NY. It was there that he was introduced to his wife, Frances Osterhoudt Kugler. They were married on June 9, 1979 and spent 40 wonderful years together. Lance was an outgoing individual who took interest in people. He was a friend to many during his lifetime. He was a member of the Woestina Reformed Church and was a cyclist and train enthusiast. He enjoyed traveling with his family, and spending winters in Florida. Committed to his community, Lance taught Sunday school, was a little league coach, volunteered at the Fort Hunter Library and enjoyed delivering meals for the Montgomery County Office for Aging. He was a great fan of both his sons and never missed an opportunity to attend one of their games, concerts, or support a new endeavor they wanted to partake in. Last, but certainly not least, he was a lover of music and spent hours listening to his favorite albums. He shared this love with his entire family and could always recall even the most obscure songs, even if he hadn't heard them in decades. Lance always had wonderful stories to tell of fond memories in his life. He approached his final challenge with courage, and he took comfort in knowing that his fate was in God's hands. He fought his illness with dignity and valor, and was at peace in his home at the end. He will be sorely missed by many, but his memory will live on in everyone he touched throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Frances Kugler; two sons, Mark L. Kugler of Richfield Springs, NY and Brian P. Kugler and his wife, Brianna of Glenville, NY; a brother-in-law, John Auger of Glenville, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Lance was predeceased by his sister, Carole Auger in 2010. Due to the Covid-19 Outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Woestina Reformed Church. Please visit the online memorial and sign the virtual guest registry to support the family at www.brbsfuneral.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020