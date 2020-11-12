1/
Langdon Gregory Sharp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Langdon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Langdon "Lang" Gregory Sharp, age 72, was born on July 15, 1948 to Lester and Phyllis Sharp in Poughkeepsie, NY and grew up in the Capital District area. He passed away October 29, 2020 in Crossville, TN. He worked in industrial maintenance after serving our country in the Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Linda Gorman Sharp; daughter, Kimberly A. Sharp; stepson, Keith Ferranti; grandsons, Joshua C. Ferranti and Mason Ferranti; and siblings, Sue Dano, Thomas Sharp, Barbara Leight, and Ellen Stanislowsky. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Palma Sharp.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Linda - I'm sorry for the loss of your husband. I pray you find comfort and peace in your memories of him.
Richard Gorman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved