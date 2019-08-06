|
|
Laraine Ryder (Pacelli) Desmond, age 69, entered into eternal life on May 24, 2019, after a sudden brief illness. "Rainey" was born in Schenectady, New York on December 31, 1949, to the late John Peter and Marian (Ryder) Pacelli. Rainey attended Linton High School in Schenectady, New York. She worked in the field of Human Services and Community Mental Health. During her long career she was honored with the Saratoga County Citizen's Committee for Mental Health Citizen of the Year Award. Rainey is survived by her son, Blue Neils (Kim), and her grandchildren, Gabriel, Finn and Cooper Neils, her brother, Laurence Pacelli and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Laurel (Pacelli) Cahill. The Pacelli family extends their gratitude to Rainey's devoted staff who worked tirelessly during her illness and her group of childhood and current friends who also stood by her side during her time of sickness.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019