Larry Alan Karlquist, 71 of Pittsfield, MA, passed away March 14, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his loving family, following a gallant two year assault on lung cancer. Larry leaves behind his bride Patty of over 30 years; sister Cynthia Williams of Gainsvoot NY; daughter Leigh Ann Karlquist and her husband James Brunelle of Groton MA; stepson Anthony Petell of Pittsfield MA; several grandsons: Perrin Edwin Petell, Vincenzo Anthony Fortini, Taylor Jacob Karlquist (of Enfield CT), Damon Jordan Karlquist and Ethan Jordan Karlquist all of Pittsfield MA, nephew George Bull of Twentynine Palms CA; and niece Jennifer (Bull) Rogers of Lakeland, FL. In death, Larry joins his parents and son Steven John whom we lost in 2015. In observance of social distancing, the Karlquist family has made the decision to delay Larry's memorial. Service to be held at Dery Funeral Home, Pittsfield MA. Date and time to be determined for when Larry's loved ones can safely gather. To view full obituary please visit www.DeryFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020