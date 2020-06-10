Larry Sandgren, 49, died suddenly on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Larry was born to Terry Sandgren and the late Larry Sandgren in Whittier, California. He grew up in Selkirk, NY where he attended RCS Schools. Larry spent over 30 years in the construction business and was a very talented carpenter and fearless roofer. He was passionate in everything he did and made countless friends along the way. Larry craved adventure and was an avid skydiver, logging over 1,100 jumps. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and for living life without limits. In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughters, Lindsay and Kaitlyn Sandgren; his grandson, Luciano Smiroldo; his sister, Tricia Reynolds (John); nieces, Madison Deyo and Reaghan Reynolds; great niece, Ava Gibbs; his aunt, Robin Relation, and cousins, Tom and Joe Dillberg. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Bonnie Seely. Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.