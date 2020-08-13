Latara Chandler

Latara Ashley Rene Chandler, 32, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the Sharod Huff and the late Carol Chandler and has called the capital region home her entire life. Latara worked at Rivers Casino since its opening. She is survived by her daughter, Zanaya Chandler, father, Sharod Huff, siblings, Shawna (James) Duboise, Jujuan (Felisha) Chandler, Andre Chandler Sr. and Justin Chandler and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday 12 to 2 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.





