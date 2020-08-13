1/1
Latara Chandler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Latara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Latara Ashley Rene Chandler, 32, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the Sharod Huff and the late Carol Chandler and has called the capital region home her entire life. Latara worked at Rivers Casino since its opening. She is survived by her daughter, Zanaya Chandler, father, Sharod Huff, siblings, Shawna (James) Duboise, Jujuan (Felisha) Chandler, Andre Chandler Sr. and Justin Chandler and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday 12 to 2 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved