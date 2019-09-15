|
Laura A. Maynard, 89 formerly of Fern Avenue in Rotterdam, New York, entered eternal life on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Care surrounded by her loving family. Born August 16, 1930 in Schenectady, New York the daughter of the late Otto and Jennie Mastrainni DeMania. She was a graduate of the former Mont Pleasant High School. Laura was employed at General Electric Company in Schenectady for 30 years retiring in 1995. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Rotterdam Senior Citizens Center. Laura enjoyed music, dancing and was an avid bowler in her younger years. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband; John R. Clark, he died in 2001, her longtime companion; Pat Frascatore, he died in 2015, two brothers; Carmen and Albert DeMania. Survivors include her loving and devoted children; David J. Clark, Sharon A. (David) Ricci, and Patricia D. (David) MacDormand one brother; John DeMania and a sister; Dorothy Morrett, four grandchildren; David J. MacDormand Adam MacDormand, Derek MacDormand and Frank Rapp III, two step grandchildren; Stephen and Brendan Ricci, nine great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited to attend will be held on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church 210 Princetown Road Rotterdam. Burial will be Private. Memorial contributions may be made in Laura's memory to the New York Chapter 4 Pine West Plaza # 405 Albany, New York 12205 or to the Activities Department at Schuyler Ridge RHC 1 Abele Blvd, Clifton Park, New York 12065. The family would like to Thank entire staff at Schuyler Ridge and a special Thank You to the staff on Ensign Point for the loving care they gave Laura. Online condolences can be made online at www.curtisfh.com Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Curtis Funeral Home & Cremations Inc. 1346 Chrisler Avenue, Schenectady, New York 12303 518-669-6528.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019