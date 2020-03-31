|
Laura Backus Jones (Lolly), 94, of Lexington, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020. Lolly was born on April 13, 1925 in North East, PA to the late Arthur and Florence Backus. She has been a member of Lexington Presbyterian Church for the last 20 years and before that the First Reformed Church of Scotia, NY for over 40 years. Lolly is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Norman Howard Jones, three daughters, Laura Gardner (Tom) of Blacksburg, VA, Katherine Miller (Mark) of Newport News, VA, Nancy Schawaroch (Steve of Ashburn, VA, four granddaughters, their spouses, nine and soon-to-be ten great grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews. Lolly graduated from business college in 1944 and was involved in community, school and church activities ever since. She was an expert homemaker and mother, teaching goodness, kindness and responsibility. She spent years as a Girl Scout leader, homeroom mother and volunteer. She did secretarial work for General Electric and the Environmental Clearinghouse of Schenectady, NY. She read voraciously, had a flawless memory for names and events, and loved to travel. She hosted the family for nearly 30 years at Outer Banks beach vacations. She served both of her retirement communities, Kingsgate of Nokomis, FL, and Kendal at Lexington, VA in many capacities. Plans for any memorial service will be determined at a later date, but gifts to the Kendal at Lexington Fellowship Fund would be welcome and may be mailed to 160 Kendal Drive, Lexington, VA 24450. The family would like to thank the entire Kendal community, residents and staff, and especially the staff at Borden Health Center for their compassionate and devoted care. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020