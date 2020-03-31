Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450-2235
(540) 463-2912
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Backus (Lolly) Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Backus (Lolly) Jones Obituary
Laura Backus Jones (Lolly), 94, of Lexington, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020. Lolly was born on April 13, 1925 in North East, PA to the late Arthur and Florence Backus. She has been a member of Lexington Presbyterian Church for the last 20 years and before that the First Reformed Church of Scotia, NY for over 40 years. Lolly is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Norman Howard Jones, three daughters, Laura Gardner (Tom) of Blacksburg, VA, Katherine Miller (Mark) of Newport News, VA, Nancy Schawaroch (Steve of Ashburn, VA, four granddaughters, their spouses, nine and soon-to-be ten great grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews. Lolly graduated from business college in 1944 and was involved in community, school and church activities ever since. She was an expert homemaker and mother, teaching goodness, kindness and responsibility. She spent years as a Girl Scout leader, homeroom mother and volunteer. She did secretarial work for General Electric and the Environmental Clearinghouse of Schenectady, NY. She read voraciously, had a flawless memory for names and events, and loved to travel. She hosted the family for nearly 30 years at Outer Banks beach vacations. She served both of her retirement communities, Kingsgate of Nokomis, FL, and Kendal at Lexington, VA in many capacities. Plans for any memorial service will be determined at a later date, but gifts to the Kendal at Lexington Fellowship Fund would be welcome and may be mailed to 160 Kendal Drive, Lexington, VA 24450. The family would like to thank the entire Kendal community, residents and staff, and especially the staff at Borden Health Center for their compassionate and devoted care. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -