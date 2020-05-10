Laura Zarrelli Della Porta, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Melizzano, Italy to the late Nicola and Filomena Mezza Zarrelli. She was married to Giuseppe Della Porta for 40 wonderful years. When Laura was 23, she had the opportunity to come to America. Her plan was to come so that she could send money to help her family. Her dream was to make enough money so that she could return to Italy and buy an olive grove. She fell in love with America and Giuseppe and never returned except to visit. Laura grew up in a loving family. She is one of seven brothers and sisters. Being one of the eldest, she was always a caretaker and helped take care of her younger siblings. When in Italy, she worked in the olive groves and fields of Campania. She always worked hard, taking care of her family and working outside of the home. She worked at Ellis Hospital, Bell Rod sewing factory, GE, Union College and retired from St. Clare's Hospital after working for 19 years to babysit her grandchildren. Laura's greatest joy was taking care of her grandkids. Laura enjoyed singing traditional Italian songs. She loved socializing with friends and family and had a wonderful sense of humor. In Italy, she would often spend time with the holy sisters learning Latin prayers and the rosary. Her Roman Catholic faith has always been an integral part of her life. She loved cooking for the family. There was always a smell of food cooking, frittata, bread or taralli in the oven and there was always a year supply of tomato sauce. She will be forever missed by her daughters; JoAnne (John) O'Connor of Niskayuna, Diane (Jeff) Ferraro of Guilderland, and Linda Della Porta of Boston, MA, her grandchildren; Marc Cioffi, Matthew Cioffi, Jordan Ferraro, Nikki Ferraro, Kristin O'Connor (David Kaminski), Brian O'Connor, and Megan O'Connor, her great grandchildren; Connor and Elliot Kaminiski, her brother, Vittorio Zarrelli (Emilia) of Italy, her sister, Bianca Zarrelli (Eduardo) of Italy, and her brother-in-laws; John Della Porta (Franca), and Anthony DiNinni; sister-in-laws; Giovanna Zarrelli and Maria Zarrelli all of Schenectady, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, family and loving friends. She now joins in eternal life to be with her beloved husband Giuseppe, her parents; Nicola and Filomena, her brothers; Lorenzo Zarrelli and Fausto Zarrelli and her sisters; Immacolata Zarrelli and Elvira DiNinni. Services for Laura will be held privately, with an entombment beside her beloved Giuseppe at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. The family is extremely grateful for the loving care received by the whole staff at Teresian House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405 Albany NY 12205 or Mt Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St Schenectady NY 12303. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from May 10 to May 11, 2020.