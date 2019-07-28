|
Laura J. Brady Jessop, 61, of Central Ave., Colonie, passed away after being stricken at her home. She was born in Chicago, IL on December 8, 1957 a daughter of James and Dorothy Rasmussen Brady and moved to Broadalbin, NY with her family when she was twelve. Laura was a 1976 graduate of Broadalbin High School. Laura moved to Alameda Ca., for several years before returning to the area. Mrs. Jessop was employed at Hannaford on Central Avenue, Albany for many years. Later, she worked as a bookkeeper at Bradco Supply in Albany prior to retiring. Laura was a loving spirit who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved music and was a true Deadhead. She had a caring heart, always there to help friends during their time of need. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Adrian Jessop, who died on August 4, 2013. Adrian was the love of her life and they spent 14 happy years together. Survivors include two brothers, Mark (Gay) Brady of Gloversville and Paul (Darlene) Brady of Johnstown; four sisters, Irene (William) Thomas, Kathleen Berquist, and Celeste Brady all of Alameda, CA, and Ellen (Alex) Nedo of Broadalbin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. Johnstown.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 28, 2019