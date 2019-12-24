Home

Laura K. Koloss, 91, was a resident of Colonie for nearly 64 years. She passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 under the care of Hospice at St. Peter's Hospital. Laura is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Koloss) Ostrander; son-in-law, Kevin Ostrander and granddaughter, Olivia Ostrander, all of New Jersey. She is also survived by daughters, Sharon and Dianne Parker as well as three nieces and one nephew. Memorial donations may be sent to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Services will be private. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
