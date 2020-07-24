Laura Mae Hyney, of Fort Plain, NY, passed peacefully on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. She was born July 30, 1934 in VanHornesville, NY the daughter of Oliver and Beatrice Smith. She married Spencer (Sid) Hyney Jr. in November of 1950 and raised their children on a dairy farm which they owned for many years. Laura was predeceased by her son, Todd, husband, Spencer and siblings, Carl, Marion (Sis) and Madeline (Willie). She is survived by her children, Donald Hyney, Alice and Mark Foeppel, Jacqueline and Larrie Gauthier, Susan Hyney, and Carl and Laurie Hyney; Grandchildren, Gail Brownell, Steven Foeppel and Kevin Dunivan, Jessica Martin, Laurie Gauthier and Ashley Fuller, Michelle and Brad Seamon; Great Grandchildren, Kassandra Brownell, Matthew Brownell, Carrie Brownell, Dakota Martin, Alec Seamon and Zander Fuller. There will be a private service held at the VanHornesville Cemetery on Saturday, July 25th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Donations to be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Oneida, Herkimer and Eastern Madison Counties: 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. To send online condolences, visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.