1/1
Laura Mae Hyney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Mae Hyney, of Fort Plain, NY, passed peacefully on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. She was born July 30, 1934 in VanHornesville, NY the daughter of Oliver and Beatrice Smith. She married Spencer (Sid) Hyney Jr. in November of 1950 and raised their children on a dairy farm which they owned for many years. Laura was predeceased by her son, Todd, husband, Spencer and siblings, Carl, Marion (Sis) and Madeline (Willie). She is survived by her children, Donald Hyney, Alice and Mark Foeppel, Jacqueline and Larrie Gauthier, Susan Hyney, and Carl and Laurie Hyney; Grandchildren, Gail Brownell, Steven Foeppel and Kevin Dunivan, Jessica Martin, Laurie Gauthier and Ashley Fuller, Michelle and Brad Seamon; Great Grandchildren, Kassandra Brownell, Matthew Brownell, Carrie Brownell, Dakota Martin, Alec Seamon and Zander Fuller. There will be a private service held at the VanHornesville Cemetery on Saturday, July 25th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Donations to be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Oneida, Herkimer and Eastern Madison Counties: 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. To send online condolences, visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
VanHornesville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ottman Funeral Home
22 Church St
Cherry Valley, NY 13320
(607) 264-8141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marc Hyney
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved