Laurel Bishop, 95, of Colonie, NY died peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Laurel was born In Albany NY on May 18, 1925 to Franklin and Sara Bishop. She graduated from Albany High School in 1943 and married Charles Hoffman Schellhaas of Albany, NY on December 22, 1945. Charles predeceased her in 1971 after 25 years of marriage. In 1982 she married Robert Bishop of Scotia New York who predeceased her in 2009. Laurel is survived by her two daughters, Catherine Silverstein of Wading River, NY and Carol (Douglas) Bunnell of Endicott, NY and four grandchildren, Joshua Silverstein, Cassandra (Michael) Reller, Penelope (Peter) Kerantzas, and Jessica (Curtis) Moore. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. The family requests any donations in Laurel Bishop's memory be made to Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY, 965 Albany-Shaker Rd., Latham, NY 12110 or to a local food bank of your choice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com