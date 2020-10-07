1/1
Lauren Ashley Sniffen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lauren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lauren Ashley Sniffen, 20, of Schenectady, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Sunday, October 04, 2020. Lauren was born in Albany and is the beloved daughter of Warden A. and Beth R. DeForge Sniffen. She is the treasured sister of Rebecca A. Sniffen. Lauren is the paternal granddaughter of Maryann J. Sniffen and the late Warden E. Sniffen and the maternal granddaughter of Patricia D. DeForge and the late Robert E. DeForge. She is the niece of Kriss Sniffen (Elizabeth Wood), Wendy DeForge and Tony Onderchain, Denise (Jim) Lavaroni. Lauren is a cousin of Jordan Allen, Emily J. Onderchain, James and Emily Javaroni. She will be missed by her feline companions, Belle and Shadow. Lauren enjoyed a love for children and animals. She was pursuing her degree in early childhood education and always wanted to make a difference in the world. Lauren was organized, hard-working, dedicated and goal oriented. She always looked amazing. Lauren was a lifeguard and was credited with saving two individuals from drowning. She was a talented softball pitcher and always enjoyed time at the beach. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lauren's family on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Face masks are required, and social distancing must be observed. Private prayer services will be offered on Saturday morning. Friends are invited to gather at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna on Saturday morning at 10:30 for an outdoor service of prayer and remembrance. As a result of the remarkable care Lauren received as an infant, please consider memorial contributions to the Albany Medical Center Neo-Intensive Care Unit, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208 or Ronald McDonald House, 138 So. Main Ave. Albany NY 12208.To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Lauren's tribute video, visit www.CannonFuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cannon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved