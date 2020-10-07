Lauren Ashley Sniffen, 20, of Schenectady, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Sunday, October 04, 2020. Lauren was born in Albany and is the beloved daughter of Warden A. and Beth R. DeForge Sniffen. She is the treasured sister of Rebecca A. Sniffen. Lauren is the paternal granddaughter of Maryann J. Sniffen and the late Warden E. Sniffen and the maternal granddaughter of Patricia D. DeForge and the late Robert E. DeForge. She is the niece of Kriss Sniffen (Elizabeth Wood), Wendy DeForge and Tony Onderchain, Denise (Jim) Lavaroni. Lauren is a cousin of Jordan Allen, Emily J. Onderchain, James and Emily Javaroni. She will be missed by her feline companions, Belle and Shadow. Lauren enjoyed a love for children and animals. She was pursuing her degree in early childhood education and always wanted to make a difference in the world. Lauren was organized, hard-working, dedicated and goal oriented. She always looked amazing. Lauren was a lifeguard and was credited with saving two individuals from drowning. She was a talented softball pitcher and always enjoyed time at the beach. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lauren's family on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Face masks are required, and social distancing must be observed. Private prayer services will be offered on Saturday morning. Friends are invited to gather at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna on Saturday morning at 10:30 for an outdoor service of prayer and remembrance. As a result of the remarkable care Lauren received as an infant, please consider memorial contributions to the Albany Medical Center Neo-Intensive Care Unit, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208 or Ronald McDonald House, 138 So. Main Ave. Albany NY 12208.To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Lauren's tribute video, visit www.CannonFuneral.com