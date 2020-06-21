Lauren (Larry) William Coager, 73 of Port Orange, Fl and Colonie, NY passed away on April 2, 2020. Larry was born October 5, 1946 to the late Harriet Wood and Harold P. Coager in Cobleskill, NY. After school Lauren worked for Hinkley Ford and Orange Motors. On May 30, 1966 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Peggy Washburn. At age 21, he became a member of the Colonie Police Department and served as a Patrolman/Detective for twenty years, retiring in 1989. After retirement he owned LCCars, a wholesale/ retail car business. Larry and his family owned and operated the Sunoco A-Plus located at Rt. 155 & Central Ave in Colonie. He enjoyed morning visits to his friend's local business establishments, watching the Yankees, playing golf, Thursday afternoon neighborhood pool with his buddies and riding his Harleys. Most of all he loved just being with family and friends especially his grandchildren. Lauren is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Peggy, his children, Michael K. Coager of Delanson, NY and Lori B. Thiele (Erik) of Lake Katrine, NY, his cherished grandchildren Grace and Adam Thiele; beloved pet, Abbey; sisters Doris ( late Glenn) VanNatten of Cobleskill, Carolyn (Larry) Bascom of West Charlton, NY and brother, the late Harold Coager, Jr., several nieces and nephews. Greeting him as he crossed the rainbow bridge were his dogs; Butch, CindySue, Muffy and Max; and his cat, Lizzie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Larry's family on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A Celebration of Larry's Life will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org/donate). To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Larry's video tribute, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 21, 2020.