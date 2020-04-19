|
|
Laurence Edward Doyle (97) of Parkersburg, WV area, formerly of Schenectady/Niskayuna NY and Lakeland, FL, died April 14, 2020 at Parkersburg, WV. He was born on April 24, 1922 in Schenectady, NY, a son of the late William T and Ardis O'Hare Doyle. Larry graduated from Nott Terrace High School and completed the General Electric Company's Tool and Die Making Apprenticeship Course in Schenectady, his home town. He enlisted in the US Navy during World War II, proudly serving as an air ordnance man on many islands in the Pacific Theatre. He retired from the NY Telephone Company with about 37 year of service as a lineman, foreman and troubleshooter. Larry and his wife Jean particularly enjoyed bowling, outdoor sports, boating, fishing and swimming. In their later years they became avid baseball fans and shuffleboard players. He was a devout member of the Catholic Church. He is survived by his five children, Kathleen M. Yanoch (Carl) of Scotia NY, Patricia J. Goellner (William) of Sumter SC, Michael T Doyle (Carmelita) of Cincinnati, OH, Terrance P Doyle (Anne) of Altamont, NY and Noreen A Jacobson (Tony) of Cedar Park, TX, 12 grandchildren, four nephews, one niece and 22 great grandchildren. In addition to his mother and father, he is preceded in death by the love of his life, Jean Marie McGovern Doyle (died July 4th 2011), his wife of 65 years, and his brother, William T Doyle Jr.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020