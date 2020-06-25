Lauretta J. Karwowski, 81, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Lauretta was born in Schenectady the daughter of the James and Mary Grace Giammattei and was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, spouse, sister and aunt. Lauretta met and married the love of her life, Richard Karwowski, while attending classes at the Schenectady Community College. She enjoyed tennis and photography, and loved spending time with her family and always there for love and support. Her energy, creativeness, compassion and love will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband, Richard Karwowski and her children, Richard Greene of Niskayuna, Laurene Klement of Schenectady, James Greene of Niskayuna, and Amy Greene of Clifton Park; four grandchildren, Leahanna Pelish (Rainer) of Schenectady, Richard Klement of Schenectady, Amanda Greene of Troy and Katie Reynolds of Richardson Texas; as well as her several great-grandchildren; a brother, Laurence Giammattei (Joan) of Scotia; niece, Joyce Mashuta (Anthony) and nephews, Larry Giammattei (Debbie) and James Giammattei (Jill). Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Schenectady. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY 12304. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 25, 2020.