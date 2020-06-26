Lauretta J. Karwowski, 81, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Lauretta is survived by her husband Richard Karwowski; four children, Richard Greene, Laurene Klement, James Greene and Amy Greene; and other loving family members; a brother, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, a niece and nephews. Lauretta was predeceased by her infant daughter, Nancy Jennifer Greene. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment St. John's Cemetery. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 26, 2020.