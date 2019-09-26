Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Laurie Cooper Obituary
Laurie Cooper, 71, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Laurie was the daughter of the late Gordon and Jeanne Gray. Laurie was the devoted wife to Bob Cooper. They were married 47+ years. Laurie worked at Hillside Elementary School for 28 years before retiring in 2011. She enjoyed going to the racino, going to Disney World and camping. She also enjoyed playing canasta and spending time with her family. Laurie is survived by her daughters, Tracy (Tom) Breslin and Christy (Chris) Smith; her grandchildren and her brother, Douglas Gray. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Foundation for Women's Cancer, 230 W. Monroe St., #710, Chicago, IL 60606.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
