Lawrence "Larry" Dennis Brown, died on February 17, 2019 at the Home of the Good Shepherd residence. He lived a full and active life with type 1 diabetes for 58 years. Born on April 28, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY – the son of the late Anna (Bruderle) and Edward Brown. Although never married, he couldn't live a day without his beloved cup of coffee. With no children of his own, he was still very much a family man, being involved with his late brother Paul's children. He is survived by his older sister Joan of Jackson Heights, Queens, sister-in-law Edith(Val) of Poughkeepsie, nieces, nephews and their children. Joan and Larry shared a love of opera, and for 30 years had season tickets to the New York Metropolitan Opera. After graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School he joined the Navy, spending time in in Hawaii and Japan working as an aircraft mechanic from 1951 and 1955. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aeronautical Engineering and a Master of Science Degree in Applied Mechanics from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute on the GI Bill and in 1963 went to work for the Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation. He lived in Huntington, Long Island for most of his adult life. At Grumman, he specialized in wing design, and worked on many well-known projects such as the Lunar Excursion Module for the Apollo missions, the wing of the F-14 fighter plane, the Space Shuttle, and modifications on the wing of a Bearcat propeller driven plane that broke the world air speed record for a piston driven plane on August 16th of 1969. Larry retired in 1993, and began volunteer work for Huntington Hospital, which he continued until 2013. His warm heart and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Services will be private and at the convenience of his family. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019