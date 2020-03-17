|
Friday, March 13, 2020. Lawrence H. Daly Sr. (Larry) entered into God's hands. Larry was born June 9th, 1937, in Schenectady, NY, to Kathrine and Sarto F. Daly. Larry graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1955. He was voted Best Looking in his senior class. He always felt that he should have also received Best Dressed, having worked at Dan Donahues clothing store in downtown Schenectady. Larry always prided himself in being well dressed. Larry attended Bryant College studying accounting. He left school to enter the army where he was a specialist stationed in Germany from 1958-1962. Larry then began his mortuary studies at The American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service in New York City. Upon graduation Larry entered the family business at the Daly Funeral Home. He joined his father Sarto F. Daly and brothers Robert and Richard Daly. In later years he was joined by his sons Larry Jr. and Douglas M. Daly and niece Susan Daly. Larry was a member of the Schenectady Rotary Club, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Jaycees. He served on the board of the YMCA where he was a long time member and played handball there for years. He also served as a board member of the Mohawk National Bank. Larry was a member of the Lower Mohawk Club and the Walhalla Country Club. He later joined the Mohawk Golf Club. Larry spent summers on his beloved Lake George, and was the proud owner of a 1961 Cris Craft Sportsman named "On The Rocks". A few drinks and mishaps by friends that wound his boat up on the rocks in Lake George is how the boat got it's name. He was a proud member of the Lake George Club where he and his family enjoyed many good times. Larry vacationed in the winter for decades at his time share in Saint Martin and in later years Palm Springs, CA. Larry was predeceased by his parents Sarto F. and Katherine Daly, brothers Robert and Richard Daly, and sons Michael and Douglas Daly. Survivors include his loving companion Nancie Bucci Bouck, son Lawrence H Daly Jr., daughters Michelle (John) DellaRatta, Lauren Daly, Ashley Daly, and step daughters Theresa (Bram) Janaitis and Mercie (Vivek) Ghimire. His grandchildren include Crista and Alex DellaRatta, Douglas, Jillian and Garrett Gillooley, Chloe Janaitis and Harper Ghimire. He is also survived by his niece Susan Daly and Great niece Kerry Detweiler. Calling hours will be Wednesday 4-8 at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellen St. Schenectady. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am Thursday, at St. John The Evangelist Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020