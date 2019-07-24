The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Lawrence H. Murtagh Jr. Obituary
Lawrence H. Murtagh Jr., 91, of Rotterdam passed away on Friday July 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Albany Medical Center. Born in Plattsburgh, he was the son of the late Lawrence H. and Bertha (Conroy) Murtagh Sr. He was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady. Lawrence served his country in the US Navy. He was employed as a manager of maintenance for the General Electric Company in Schenectady. Also, during his time with GE, he was working at the Malta Test Station testing engines. Lawrence was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a workaholic and would help anybody he could. He was very mechanically minded. His favorite pastimes were camping in the Adirondacks, traveling across the country and abroad, and listening to music of all genres taking every opportunity to dance. He enjoyed playing the drums. Lawrence is predeceased by his wife Doris (Collins) Murtagh; and two daughters Cynthia Murtagh and Susan J. Murtagh (Late Larry Washington); and four sisters, Dorothy, Ellen, Jean and Patricia. He is survived by his children, Lawrence E. Murtagh (Margaret) of Rotterdam, Jeffrey S. Murtagh (Rita Jane) of Duanesburg, Mark A. Murtagh (Nancy) of Scotia, Michele L. Slowey-Ogert (Marshall) of Eagle Bridge, NY, Michael J. Murtagh (Kathleen) of Glenville, Laurie A. Kownack (William) of Burnt Hills, Daniel P. Murtagh of NYC and Lisa M. Murtagh of Rotterdam along with 18 grandchildren;16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Lawrence will be Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home 1614 Guilderland Avenue Schenectady. Calling hours will be Friday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Vale Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the 1 Marcus Blvd #104 Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 24, 2019
