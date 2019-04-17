Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Ave.
Rotterdam, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Madeleine Sophie Church
3500 Carman Rd.
Guilderland, NY
Lawrence J. Jasenski Sr. Obituary
Lawrence J. Jasenski Sr., 83, passed away Monday morning at home surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be held Wednesday April 24th from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 9 a.m. Thursday, April 25th at the Funeral Home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Madeleine Sophie Church 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's Gazette. To share a condolence or memory, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
