Lawrence J. Jasenski Sr., 83, passed away Monday morning at home surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be held Wednesday April 24th from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 9 a.m. Thursday, April 25th at the Funeral Home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Madeleine Sophie Church 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's Gazette. To share a condolence or memory, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019