Lawrence J. Mulvaney died at home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1924 in Springfield, Massachusetts and lived there through high school, graduating in 1942. He served in the U. S. Marines during World War 2. After the war, he went to Springfield College, graduating in 1949 and began his work as teacher and coach at Agawam H. S. The next year he married Mary E. (Bressor) Mulvaney and in 1952 accepted a job offer from Schenectady City School District to work at Mont Pleasant H.S., coaching and teaching until his retirement in 1989. He is survived by his wife, two sons and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and by his sister, her children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to thank the very kind and capable staff of Hospice for their efforts during his last days. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary