Dad went home to be with Mom on the morning of January 4th, 2020. He was 92 years young. Dad was a great man in every way, he was kind, generous, loving and always happy. A great husband, father, companion and friend. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Rosario and Simone Ouimet. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy. Larry was a US Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War. Larry was a specialist at the Knolls Atomic Power Lab in Niskayuna for 37 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Colonie Elks #2192 and a former parishioner of St. Anne's Church, Northside. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Dion Ouimet. Larry is survived by his children, Kimberly (Robert) Karbocus of Porter Corners, Lori Vanderzee-Magee of Cohoes, Daniel (Mary Sue) Ouimet of Waterford and his four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and nieces and nephews. Larry is the brother of the late Samuel Ouimet and Cecile Brogan. Also survived by Katherine (Martha) Adamczyk of Cohoes, his longtime companion, who he loved with all his heart. Funeral Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary the Assumption Church, Waterford where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020