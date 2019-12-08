|
Lawrence R. Bush, Jr. 75, of Fromire Road, Town of Seward died Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. Mr. Bush was born September 21, 1944 in Amsterdam, NY son of Lawrence Redway Bush and Bertha (Wanzer) Bush. He graduated from Canajoharie High School and later enlisted in the US Air Force stationed at the Griffis AFB. Larry returned to Schoharie County where he joined the NYS Police in 1968 serving until his retirement in 1988. He later began his own alarm company until 2006 when he began driving motor coach buses for Schoharie County Transportation, L&S Journeys and Wade Tours. He was mason and former Master of the Middleburgh F&AM, a member of the Cobleskill Eagles Aerie #2695, the American Legion Post #57 where he served as Commander and helped to found AMVETS of Schoharie County where he also served as Commander of Post #175. He enjoyed flying his Cessna, motorcycle rides and model railroading. He was married to Evelyn (Conde) Bush on November 6, 1981 until her untimely passing on December 22, 2009. Survivors include his children; Kevin K. (Derek) Greer of Kentucky and Stacy L. (Charles) Parrino, of Canajoharie, his grandchildren Christopher and William, his stepchildren; Earl (Lori) Merchant of Sulphur Springs, AR, Leonard Merchant of Carlisle and Eric (Lou Jean) Merchant of Hyndsville, his sister; Christine Crooker of Canajoharie, nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a step daughter Linda (Paul) Parola of Chittenango. There will be a memorial graveside service with military honors at a later date in the Cobleskill Rural Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Larry to Forgotten Friends Pet Rescue, Inc., 6930 St. Rte. 10, Sharon Springs, NY 13459. The Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill and the Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie are assisting the Bush family. Please visit www.guffinfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Larry's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019