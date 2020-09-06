1/
Lawrence Strope
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence "Larry" M. Strope, 72, passed away Friday, August 28th 2020 after losing his fight with Covid-19. Larry was born and educated in Rotterdam, son of the late William and Betty Strope and was a lifelong area resident. Larry was a U.S. Army veteran. He was drafted and served from 1968 to 1970 in Fairbanks Alaska. He then continued on to work at General Electric for more than 40 years. His biggest joy in life was spending time with his family which always included the four legged kind. He was happiest when there was a dog by his side. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Kathleen (Buttles) Strope and their three children, Amanda Strope, Laura Strope and Larry Strope Jr. Also by his son in law, Curt Propper, his grandsons, Masen and Kayden Propper, and not to be forgotten, his granddog, Otis. There will be no funeral services. You can send your cards with your condolences to 1005 Schuyler Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved