Lawrence Strope

Lawrence "Larry" M. Strope, 72, passed away Friday, August 28th 2020 after losing his fight with Covid-19. Larry was born and educated in Rotterdam, son of the late William and Betty Strope and was a lifelong area resident. Larry was a U.S. Army veteran. He was drafted and served from 1968 to 1970 in Fairbanks Alaska. He then continued on to work at General Electric for more than 40 years. His biggest joy in life was spending time with his family which always included the four legged kind. He was happiest when there was a dog by his side. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Kathleen (Buttles) Strope and their three children, Amanda Strope, Laura Strope and Larry Strope Jr. Also by his son in law, Curt Propper, his grandsons, Masen and Kayden Propper, and not to be forgotten, his granddog, Otis. There will be no funeral services. You can send your cards with your condolences to 1005 Schuyler Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306.





