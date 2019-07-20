Lawrence (Larry) W. Guisti, 75, of Broadalbin, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on February 14, 1944, in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of the late George Guisti and Ethel Schwab Guisti. He married his wife of over 54 years, Barbara Drew Guisti on January 17, 1965. Mr. Guisti was a 1962 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School in Amsterdam NY. He was employed by General Electric in Schenectady, NY for over 30 years as a machine operator. He was also a member of their Quarter Century Club. In his leisure, he loved working in his yard and was always puttering around the house or washing his Cadillac. He also enjoyed gambling and would visit the local casinos in the area. His greatest love and enjoyment came from spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, George and Raymond Guisti, and three sisters, Helen Guisti, Laura All, and Anita Braman. Survivors include his wife Barbara, his son Lawrence W. Guisti Jr. and his wife Lucero of Hagaman NY, a daughter, Stephanie E. Miller and her husband Richard of Broadalbin, NY, three brothers, Richard Guisti and his wife Vernita of Amsterdam, NY, Donald Guisti of Amsterdam, NY and Robert Guisti and his wife Judy of Tribes Hill, NY. Three grandchildren, Brandon L. Miller, Lawrence W. Guisti III and Isabella M. Guisti; also, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at the Perth Cemetery, 1855 County Highway 107, Amsterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the , Atrium Dr., Albany, NY 12205 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Published in The Daily Gazette on July 20, 2019