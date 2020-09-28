Lee died peacefully at her daughter's home in Laurens, NY. She was born in East Galway to Jim and Ina Hunter and as a sister to Shirley. Lee married Charles Olendorf in 1957 and laughed, loved and lived the adventure of their lives together for 50 years before Chuck died in 2008. Lee believed in the strength of family and has passed her strong family beliefs onto her two daughters: Peggy and husband, Starr of Laurens NY; and Sharon and husband, Jim of Novi, MI. Lee's commitment to family also extended to her five grandchildren: Paul (P.J.) Jenkins, Jr., Bainbridge, NY; Stephen Jenkins, Galway; Ryan Jenkins, West Milton; Alex Parvana, Novi, MI and Jessie Parvana, Williamston, MI. Lee graduated from the University at Albany with a bachelors and subsequently a master's degree in education. She started her 38-year career as a business teacher at Perth Central School in 1949. As a teacher, Lee maintained educational standards while creating a long-lasting bond with many students. Her fun-loving nature and sense of adventure was exhibited most recently through traveling to Ireland to kiss the Blarney Stone and meet Mary McAlbee (ex-President of Ireland), flying in a hot air balloon, and climbing a mountain which were all accomplished for the first time after she turned 80 years old. She loved life and was game for anything! She was a generous, kind woman who loved people; always including everyone in the fun. Throughout her life, playing card games (such as Skip Bo, Pinochle), led to many roaring good times. Lee's Irish heritage shown through when she would get a devilish glint in her eye just prior to playing a practical joke on someone or teasing them and quickly became known as an angel with a devilish glint. She loved a good belly laugh! Lee was generous in various ways from escapades over who would pay for dinner, to making over 200 bonbons for a French Club fundraiser to typing a master's thesis all night long. She was always game for anything and went with the flow. She enjoyed her sweets! Known occasionally as a "Cookie Monster" and making pumpkin pie and peanut butter cake. Lee participated as a member and leader in several community organizations including the Lois Rebekah Lodge, Society for the Detection of Horse Thieves and the 7UP Club. Contributions may be made to the Galway Volunteer Ambulance Corp which Chuck helped to create and to the Galway Public Library which Lee and Chuck fully supported. Please join the family at visiting hours on Tuesday, September 29 from 2 – 4pm and 7 – 9pm at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., in Galway and/or the funeral scheduled for Wednesday, September 30 at 1pm at the funeral home. Committal service at the Galway Village Cemetery will follow the funeral. COVID protocols will be followed with face covering and social distancing in place.