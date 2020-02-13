|
Leah Pelon Sweeney, 62, of State Route 67, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Sunday, February 9th surrounded by her family. Born in Rome, NY on April 16, 1957, daughter of the late Walter and Harriet Smith Pelon, Sr she was a graduate of Westmoreland High School. Leah loved horses and was involved in the care and maintenance of them for most of her adult. life. An equestrian, trainer, instructor were just a few of the tasks she lovingly did on a daily basis, working side by side with her husband Larry on their farm, Lake Meadow Farm in Malta. A lover of outdoors, she was also a certified master gardener, receiving a certificate from the Cornell CCE for such. Leah was also involved in the daily bookkeeping of the farm. Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Lawrence G. Sweeney, whom she married on April 17, 1997, her beloved daughters Melissa(David) Garufi of Voorheesville and Melanie Butler of West Glenville, grandchildren Nora and Mia Garufi, siblings Lynne Pycior, Donna(The late William) Semit and Walter Pelon Jr, mother in law Leona Sweeney and brothers in law Gary(Diane), Terry(The late Susan) and Matthew(Christina) Sweeney as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held on Saturday from 11 to 1 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A funeral home service will follow beginning at 1PM with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Group at Albany Medical Center, c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 8928, Albany, NY 12208 in loving memory of Leah A. Sweeney. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020