Lee Coppola

Lee Ellen Weatherwax Coppola of Cumming, Georgia, formerly of Glenville, New York, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. She was 87 years old. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel; parents, Mary and Elmer Weatherwax; in-laws, Eleanor and Albert Coppola; brother, Ronald Weatherwax; sister- in-law, Anne Coppola and nephew, Stephen Coppola. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Brad Tasker of Ellijay, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lena Coppola of Cumming, GA; brother-in-law, Joe Coppola of NY and John Coppola of GA; sister-in-law, Adrian Weatherwax of Myrtle Beach, SC; granddaughter, Samantha and husband, Eric Bradburn of Ellijay, GA; granddaughter, Kayla Coppola of Cumming, GA; grandson, Chris Coppola of GA; great-grandchildren, Will Bradburn, Josie Bradburn and Holden Coppola; as well as many loved nephews and nieces. Lee was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and worked for General Electric when she met Sam who was a pharmacy student – that began their long and loving story. From the Navy to Schenectady they began a life of laughter, love and happiness. In 1960 they opened Glenville Pharmacy in partnership with best friend's Lois and Morrie Abramson and began a family in Glenville, NY. In 1983 they moved to Norcross, GA and Lee worked for Wilkinson Sword for many years before retiring. She loved spending time with her family, cooking, friends, and her work with Saint Vince de Paul. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming GA at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may sent to: Saint Vincent de Paul Society – c/o Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church, 1908 Waleska Hwy 108, Jasper, GA 30143.



